Donald Trump Likes Taylor Swift’s Music ’25 Percent Less’ After Democrat Endorsement

Donald Trump remarked on Taylor Swift‘s decision to endorse Democratic candidates in Tennessee, a move that ended the singer’s long apolitical stance.

On Sunday, Swift voiced her support for Democratic senatorial candidate Phil Bredesen in his Election Day battle against Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn, who Swift said “appalls and terrifies me.” Both Bredesen and Blackburn are vying for the Senate seat vacated by Bob Corker.

The president fielded a question on Swift’s stance upon his return to the White House Monday. “I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about [Blackburn],” Trump said, adding, “I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?”

Trump also defended Blackburn’s performance, saying she is “doing a very good job” and is a “tremendous woman,” the Associated Press reports.

Trump isn’t the only person disappointed in Swift’s Democratic support; the singer also said she’d vote Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives. Fellow Republicans, conservative pundits and white nationalists have all spoken out against Swift following her support of human rights, LGBQT rights and the end of systemic racism.

“For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway,” Swift wrote to her 112 million Instagram followers.

“So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!”