Flashback: The ‘Greatest Music Video of All Time,’ According to Donald Trump

In a newly released excerpt from a book by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary reveals that Donald Trump told her and former White House communications director Hope Hicks to add Guns N’ Roses “November Rain” to his rally playlist back in 2018.

“He told us it was the ‘greatest music video of all time,'” Sanders writes, “and made us watch it to prove his point even though neither of us disagreed.”

This brings forth the rather odd image of the President of the United States and two of his top advisors pulling up YouTube in the Oval Office and loading up a 1992 Guns N’ Roses video that runs for nearly 10 minutes. But we must say, Trump isn’t totally wrong here. It is indeed a candidate for one of the greatest music videos of all time. Check it out right here.

Hicks and Huckabee were probably a little confused when the video ended, especially when it came to the death of Stephanie Seymour’s character. In one scene, she’s celebrating her wedding to Axl when it suddenly begins pouring. The guests act like they’re under enemy attack fire and began diving for cover. One fellow even dives through the wedding cake. We then transition right to a funeral and Seymour is in a coffin.

In our imaginary White House, Trump has given this matter a lot of thought. “Well, Sarah and Hope, did you notice that a bottle of red wine spills at the wedding?” Trump asks. “That’s meant to symbolize blood. And now look carefully at the casket. Do you see that mirror down the side of her head? It’s clear that her face was disfigured, possibly by a self-inflicted bullet, and they needed to hide the damage at the funeral. I also encourage you read to the Del James short story ‘Without You’ that inspired the video. It’ll give you much more insight into the characters and the tragedy. Personally, I think that leaving the death offscreen was an interesting creative choice by director Andy Morahan. Now, if you’ll turn your attention to the ‘Estranged’ video …”

In reality, Trump has probably given the plot of the “November Rain” video almost no thought at all. But the fact that he has any sort of opinion about the thing is quite amazing. Does he also like The Spaghetti Incident? Was he disappointed by Chinese Democracy? Is he hoping that Izzy Stradlin takes part in a future reunion tour? We’ll never know the answers to any of this, but we do know that Axl Rose detests Trump. He must have felt a little odd when he learned that the feeling is far from mutual.