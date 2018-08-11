Donald Trump Again Praises Kanye West: ‘He Is Willing to Tell the Truth’

Donald Trump again praised Kanye West on Twitter after the rapper reiterated his support for the president during his interview Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” Trump tweeted Friday afternoon. “One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

On Thursday’s Kimmel, West reaffirmed his conservative leanings, putting to rest any lingering doubt that his pro-Trump tweets were just to drum up publicity for his in-the-works new album that became Ye.

“Just as a musician, African-American, a guy living out in Hollywood, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me. And then told me every time that I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say that out loud or my career would be over,” he told Kimmel. “It took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the hat, no matter what the consequences.”

When Kimmel questioned West, the man who once stated on live television that “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” about Trump’s policy of separating families at the border, the rapper remained silent for a few moments before the host cut awkwardly to a commercial.

Trump previously thanked West for doubling the president’s support among African-Americans in a May speech. “Kanye West must have some power because I doubled my African-American poll numbers. We went from 11 [percent] to 22 in one week,” Trump said during his NRA convention speech in Dallas. “Thank you, Kanye, thank you. Even the pollsters thought there must be some mistake.”

Additional fallout from West’s Kimmel interview: The rapper, after proclaiming his love for Pornhub, received a lifetime premium membership from the porn website.