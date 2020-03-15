Donald Glover Surprise Releases Collection of New Music

Donald Glover, under his own name and not the Childish Gambino moniker, surprise-released a new album Sunday via a website, Donald Glover Presents, where the LP is streaming on loop.

The surprise album – which was verified by Glover’s management, NME reports – features the 2018 Childish Gambino single “Feels Like Summer,” “Warlords” (debuted at his 2019 Coachella set) and “Algorythm,” a song Glover performed during his This Is America Tour that later popped up in a Google Pixel commercial.

The 12-song collection also features appearances by Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and SZA.

Donald Glover Presents – the website where the collection is streaming (as well as the name of Glover’s Adidas partnership) – doesn’t contain any information about the album other than a four-panel sketch of the LP’s potential artwork. Below that, there’s a blank text submission field, but the reason for that is unknown. At press time, the album is only available at the Donald Glover Presents site and not streaming services.

Glover’s last full-length LP was 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!” Since then, Childish Gambino swept the Grammys with his 2018 hit “This Is America,” winner of both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. A string of one-off singles, including “Feels Like Summer” and “Summertime Magic.” Childish Gambino’s most recent release was 2019’s “Mood 4 Eva,” a collaboration with Beyonce and Jay-Z for The Lion King: The Gift companion album.