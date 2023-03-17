fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Mad Sounds

Donald Glover’s New Horror Series About an Obsessive Pop Stan Just Got Its Own EP

The Swarm EP — credited to the show's fictional pop star Ni'jah — was largely written and performed by singer-songwriter Kirby
donald glover new swarm ep kirby childish gambino
Donald Glover Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Donald Glover is finally back with new music — kinda — releasing a new EP tied to the world of his new horror series about an obsessive pop fan, Swarm

The five-song Swarm EP is “credited” to Ni’jah, the fictional pop star portrayed by Nirine S. Brown in the show, but the songs were primarily written and performed by the singer-songwriter Kirby. Glover executive produced the project and has a co-writing credit on the opening track, “Something Like That”; he also guests under his Childish Gambino moniker on the closer, “Sticky.”

Trending

The Swarm EP arrives alongside the release of the new series, which is out today, March 17, on Amazon Prime. The show is centered around a young woman named Dre (played by Dominique Fishback) whose obsession with Ni’jah takes an unsurprisingly dark turn. The core cast boasts Damson Idris and Chlöe Bailey, while the various guest stars include Paris Jackson, Rickey Thompson, Rory Culkin, and — in her acting debut — Billie Eilish

Glover co-created Swarm with Janine Nabers, a writer on Atlanta and Watchmen, who also serves as showrunner of the new series. For Glover, the project marks his first offering from his Amazon overall deal, with his reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith also in the pipeline. 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Dominates Oscars With Seven Wins, Including Best Picture (Full Winners List)

Oscars: Complete Winners List

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Planning on Leaking Bombshell Letters from This British Royal Family Member in His New Book

Young M.A. Sparks Fan Concern After Video Surfaces Online

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad