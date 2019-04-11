×
Donald Glover’s ‘Guava Island’ Film to Premiere April 13 on Amazon Prime Video

Clip also stars Rihanna, Nonso Anozie and Letitia Wright

Donald Glover will premiere his "Guava Island" film April 13 via Amazon Prime Video.

Fans will finally discover Donald Glover’s mysterious project “Guava Island” on April 13. The film, released under Glover’s music project Childish Gambino, will premiere in over 200 countries and territories worldwide via Amazon Prime Video at 12:01 a.m. PST after debuting in a specially constructed theater at Coachella today.

Directed by Hiro Murai (Glover’s frequent collaborator on Atlanta) and shot in Cuba, the film stars Glover along with Rihanna, Game of Thrones actor Nonso Anozie, and actress Letitia Wright, best known for Black Panther. The film was written by Stephen Glover, the musician’s brother, and based on a story by Royalty, the collective behind several of Glover’s projects. The official description calls it a “tropical thriller” about a place called Guava Island where “a local musician is determined to throw a festival for everyone to enjoy.”

“I’m really humbled having the opportunity to present something this timely and timeless,” Glover said in a statement. “Between Rihanna and the people of Cuba, this is one of my favorite projects I’ve ever worked on.”

Guava Island is the end result of four incredible weeks spent in Cuba with some of the most inspiring creative talents I’ve ever met,” Murai said. “Designers, performers, musicians, and filmmakers came together from all over the world to create this crazy fever dream of a production.”

A trailer for Guava Island was revealed in November at Glover’s PHAROS Festival in New Zealand, but wasn’t widely released. The film will be available to watch via Amazon Prime Video here. It will also be available to stream on Twitch for free beginning at 5 p.m. PST April 13. Childish Gambino will perform at Coachella on Friday.

