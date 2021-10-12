 Don Toliver Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With 'Life of a Don' - Rolling Stone
Send a Tip
Gabby Petito's Cause of Death Ruled a Homicide by Strangulation
Don Toliver Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘Life of a Don’

Wale’s Folarin II and PinkPantheress’ To Hell With It debut in the Top Five.

Director of Charts

don toliver pre add chart

Lucas Kurzweil for Rolling Stone

After the success of Don Toliver’s debut studio album Heaven or Hell, the Houston rapper and singer is aiming for an even bigger charts movement with its follow-up, Life of a Don. Already, it’s taken Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart.

Toliver’s debut reached Number Seven on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, spawned a string of RS 100 hits, and helped him become one of the biggest breakthrough acts of 2020.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a strong sign that the record is leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo, and Moneybagg Yo have also hit the top spot.

Elsewhere on this week’s chart, Wale enters at Number Two with Folarin II, his first album in nearly two years; PinkPantheress enters at Number Four with her debut mixtape, To Hell With It, and Jason Aldean’s MACON rises 18 spots to Number Five. 

Apple Music Pre-Add Chart – October 1st through October 7th 

  1. Don Toliver, Life of a Don (+4)
  2. Wale, Folarin II (NEW)
  3. Ed Sheeran, = (-1)
  4. PinkPantheress, To Hell With It (NEW)
  5. Jason Aldean, MACON (+18)
  6. Mac Miller, Faces
  7. Coldplay, Music of the Spheres (-4)
  8. Gucci Mane, So Icy Boyz (NEW)
  9. Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions (+2) 
  10. Lana Del Rey, Blue Banisters
  11. Kylie Minogue, DISCO: Guest List Edition (NEW)
  12. Markul , Sense of Human (NEW)
  13. Naps, Best Life (NEW)
  14. Cody Johnson, Human the Double Album (+11)
  15. James Blake, Friends That Break Your Heart (NEW)
  16. The Lumineers, BRIGHTSIDE (-7)
  17. Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under (NEW)
  18. BIA, For Certain (-11) 
  19. ABBA, Voyage (+1)
  20. Arca, KICK ii (NEW)
  21. GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE, Unchained World – EP (NEW)
  22. Timal (NEW)
  23. Trivium, In the Court of the Dragon (NEW)
  24. INI, A (Special Edition) – EP (-20)
  25. Radiohead, KID A MNESIA (-6)

