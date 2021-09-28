 Don Toliver Details New Album 'Life of a Don,' Teases Song 'Xscape' - Rolling Stone
Don Toliver Teases New Song 'Xscape' in Mysterious Trailer for New Album 'Life of a Don'

Houston rapper/singer's second album is set to arrive in October

Jon Blistein

Don Toliver will release his second album, Life of a Don, on October 8th.

To accompany the announcement, the Houston rapper/singer shared a moody trailer for the LP featuring a snippet of a new song, “Xscape.” In the clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, an old man and a young woman dance on a stage, and when the curtain behind them rises, it reveals Toliver slumped in an armchair watching footage of a man (ostensibly Toliver himself) running down a dark alley. 

Don Toliver didn’t share any other info about Life of a Don, including a tracklist. The record — which follows his 2020 debut, Heaven or Hell — will feature two previously released singles, “What You Need,” and “Drugs N Hella Melodies,” featuring Kali Uchis. 

Earlier this month, Don Toliver launched a North American tour, which is set to wrap October 30th in Los Angeles, California. After that, he’ll play a handful of festivals: Astroworld in Houston on November 5th, Day N Vegas in Las Vegas on November 14th, and Rolling Loud in Los Angeles on December 12th.

Along with dropping the two aforementioned Life of a Don songs, Don Toliver has also released a handful of collaborations this year: “Don’t Go” with Skrillex and Justin Bieber,” “Fast Lane” with Lil Durk and Latto (from the F9 soundtrack), and “His and Hers” with Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna and Internet Money.

