Don Toliver Announces Life of a Don Fall Tour

Don Toliver has announced the dates for his fall 2021 Life of a Don tour, with singer-songwriter Bia joining as his opening act.

Following sets at Las Vegas’s Life Is Beautiful fest and a show at the Marquee Theatre in Phoenix, the Live Nation-produced tour officially kicks off in Austin on September 20th and concludes in Los Angeles on October 30th. Tickets go on sale on August 27th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Along with his individual show dates, Toliver will also perform at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Las Vegas’s Day N Vegas, and Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud festivals in November and December.

Toliver was one of the biggest breakout hip-hop actors of 2020. He released his debut album Heaven or Hell last year, which ranked in the top 10 of Rolling Stone’s RS 200 chart. He was also a featured artist on “Lemonade” with Gunna, Nav, and Internet Money, which topped the RS 100 chart. Toliver already played several major festivals this summer, including Miami’s Rolling Loud and Hard Summer in Southern California.

Life Of A Don Tour Dates

September 17th – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful*

September 18th – Phoenix, AZ @ the Marquee Theatre*

September 20th – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 21st – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion*

September 22nd – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory*

September 24th – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave*

September 25th – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 28th – Cleveland, OH @ Temple Live*

September 29th – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

September 30th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

October 2nd – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 3rd – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

October 4th – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

October 6th – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

October 7th – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia

October 10th – Washington, DC @ Echostage

October 12th – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

October 13th – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte

October 15th – Miami, FL @ The Oasis*

October 17th – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

October 20th – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

October 22nd – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory*

October 24th – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 25th – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

October 30th – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

November 5th – Houston, TX @ Astroworld*

November 14th – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas*

December 12th – Los Angeles, CA @ Rolling Loud*

*Not a Live Nation Date