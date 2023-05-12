fbpixel
Bury the Hatchet

Don Omar and Cosculluela Meet in the Middle on ‘Bandidos’

"The energy that we put behind our previous beef was used to come up with this very explosive song," Don Omar shared
Don Omar, Cosculluela.
Don Omar, Cosculluela. Christopher Willard via Getty Images; John Parra/Getty Images

Consider the hatchet buried between Don Omar and Cosculluela. The two reggaeton artists decided to meet in the middle on their first-ever collaboration, “Bandidos,” which simmers over a theatrical beat and makes room for both musicians to boast about their skillset while settling their feud.

“It has been a great journey to collaborate with Cosculluela on this song,” Omar shared in a statement. “He was the one who approached me, and I have to say that the result was beyond what we expected. The energy that we put behind our previous beef was used to come up with this very explosive song. And it does not stop here; I have a couple more surprises.”

Cosculluela added: “When I spoke to William to get together, I knew the result would be another success. ‘Bandidos’ has that lyric and that rhythm that our fans expect.”

“Bandidos,” Omar explained, sees the introduction of “new rhythms, much lyricism, and dissing, to continue setting the pace for the genre.”

Even in its dissing, the record doesn’t cross the line. Last year, Cosculluela took aim at Villano Antillano and Tokischa while standing with rapper Omy de Oro. In his transphobic and homophobic verbal attack, the musician accused the pair of setting a “bad example” for young listeners while also describing them using a Puerto Rican gay slur.

Omar is less interested in stoking the flames of his feuds. “One of the things I’m most grateful for is knowing who my friends are and are not,” the singer told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I’m focusing my energy on my friends, not my enemies. If my enemies want problems? OK, let’s have problems. [But] I am not looking for problems. I am looking for the people who love me.”

