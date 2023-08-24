Dominic Fike Shares Cinematic Video for Weezer Collaboration ‘Think Fast’

Dominic Fike has released a music video for his song “Think Fast,” which features Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo. The moody clip was directed by Floridaman, and sees Fike singing from atop a wrecked boat and while fighting the wind in a desolate field.

“Think Fast” appears on Fike’s recent sophomore LP, Sunburn, which dropped in July. The singer has previously shared music videos for album cuts “Ant Pile” and “Dancing In The Courthouse.”

Sunburn marked the musician's follow-up to his major label debut, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, which arrived in 2020. Since dropping that album Fike stayed busy with a variety of collaborations, even popping up on Paul McCartney's McCartney III remix album, while also appearing on songs with Justin Bieber, Remi Wolf, and Slowthai.

Last spring, Fike shared “Elliot’s Song,” his duet with Zendaya for the Euphoria season two soundtrack. The song, written by Zendaya and series composer Labrinth, featured prominently in the final episode of the show’s second season as Fike’s character, Elliot, broke out an acoustic guitar and serenaded Zendaya’s character, Rue, as the pair made amends.

Fike is currently on his Don’t Stare at the Sun tour, which kicked off July 13 in Indianapolis and will wrap on Aug. 30 in Louisville. The trek includes stops in New York, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Detroit, Toronto, and more. Tickets are on sale now.