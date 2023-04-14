Dominic Fike Gets Personal on New Single ‘Dancing In The Courthouse’

Dominic Fike has dropped a new single, “Dancing In The Courthouse,” along with a Florida-set music video directed by Jack Begert.

The song and video reflect on the actor and musician's upbringing in the state, including his childhood run-ins with the law that ultimately led to him being placed on house arrest and serving a short stint in jail just ahead of the release of his debut EP. Fike has been teasing the track all week on Twitter with clips from the video.

“Dancing in the Courtyard” marks the first listen from Fike’s forthcoming album, set for release this year through Columbia Records. The musician’s last release was his major label debut, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in 2020. Since dropping that album Fike has stayed busy with a variety of collaborations, even popping up on Paul McCartney’s McCartney III remix album, while also appearing on songs with Justin Bieber, Remi Wolf, and Slowthai.

Last spring, Fike shared “Elliot’s Song,” his duet with Zendaya for the Euphoria season two soundtrack. The song, written by Zendaya and series composer Labrinth, featured prominently in the final episode of the show’s second season as Fike’s character, Elliot, broke out an acoustic guitar and serenaded Zendaya’s character, Rue, as the pair made amends.