Dominic Fike Is Hyper-Floridian in ‘Ant Pile’ Video, Shares North American Tour Dates

Dominic Fike channels his inner Joker in the music video for “Ant Pile,” the second single from his forthcoming studio album Sunburn, out July 7. Moving slightly too quickly with an edge of unease, the singer takes a stroll down memory lane while recounting a pivotal childhood encounter. In a torn-up shirt that reads “Rescue Squad” beneath gaping holes in the layered fabric, Fike clicks through a PowerPoint filled with clips representing his Florida upbringing.

“First grade/Somebody tied you to an ant/And that wasn’t even the worst day/Back then you knew I always liked you,” he sings, over-enunciating every vowel. “We went to high school/And on the first day/You pushed me up against the brick wall/You pushed me up against the locker/Said let’s get home before your mom does.”

This summer, Fike will have a chance to touchdown in Florida outside of the references he makes to his home state in his music videos. Alongside the Reed Bennett-directed video, the singer has shared a run of North American tour dates scheduled for the week after Sunburn arrives.

The Don’t Stare at the Sun tour will begin on July 13 in Indianapolis and wrap on Aug. 30 in Louisville. Fike will stop in New York, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Detroit, Toronto, and more. General sale for the tour begins June 2 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Dominic Fike website.

Dominic Fike 2023 Don’t Stare at the Sun North American Tour Dates

July 13 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State

July 14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

July 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

July 19 — New York, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park

July 20 — Boston, MA @ Leaderbank Pavilion

July 21 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

July 23 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

July 25 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 26 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 29 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Parkf

Aug. 1 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Aug. 3 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 4 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 9 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

Aug. 10 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

Aug. 13 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Aug. 17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

Aug. 18 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Aug. 19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Aug. 21 — Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

Aug. 24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 25 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 27 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Aug. 29 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Aug. 30 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre