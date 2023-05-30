Dominic Fike Is Hyper-Floridian in ‘Ant Pile’ Video, Shares North American Tour Dates
Dominic Fike channels his inner Joker in the music video for “Ant Pile,” the second single from his forthcoming studio album Sunburn, out July 7. Moving slightly too quickly with an edge of unease, the singer takes a stroll down memory lane while recounting a pivotal childhood encounter. In a torn-up shirt that reads “Rescue Squad” beneath gaping holes in the layered fabric, Fike clicks through a PowerPoint filled with clips representing his Florida upbringing.
“First grade/Somebody tied you to an ant/And that wasn’t even the worst day/Back then you knew I always liked you,” he sings, over-enunciating every vowel. “We went to high school/And on the first day/You pushed me up against the brick wall/You pushed me up against the locker/Said let’s get home before your mom does.”
This summer, Fike will have a chance to touchdown in Florida outside of the references he makes to his home state in his music videos. Alongside the Reed Bennett-directed video, the singer has shared a run of North American tour dates scheduled for the week after Sunburn arrives.
The Don’t Stare at the Sun tour will begin on July 13 in Indianapolis and wrap on Aug. 30 in Louisville. Fike will stop in New York, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Detroit, Toronto, and more. General sale for the tour begins June 2 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Dominic Fike website.
Dominic Fike 2023 Don’t Stare at the Sun North American Tour Dates
July 13 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State
July 14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
July 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
July 19 — New York, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park
July 20 — Boston, MA @ Leaderbank Pavilion
July 21 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
July 23 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
July 25 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
July 26 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
July 29 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Parkf
Aug. 1 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Aug. 3 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 4 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 9 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek
Aug. 10 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
Aug. 13 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Aug. 17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
Aug. 18 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Aug. 19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Aug. 21 — Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
Aug. 24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 25 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug. 27 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Aug. 29 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Aug. 30 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre