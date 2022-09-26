Dominic Fike Announces ‘Out of Order’ North American Tour

Dominic Fike has lined up a slate of 24 live shows scheduled for this winter as part of his Out of Order tour. The collection of appearances will mark the singer’s first time back on the road since expanding his audience during his stint as Elliot on the HBO Max drama series Euphoria, barring a few college campus performances.

The Out of Order tour will kick off in Seattle, Washington, on Nov. 6 and stretch into the following month, wrapping on Dec. 16 in Tempe, Arizona. Fike will make stops in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, New York, Montreal, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and more.

General sale for the Out of Order tour begins Friday, Sept. 30.

The tour also marks the musician’s first since the release of his debut studio album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, which arrived in 2020 amid lockdowns and protests that pushed its release date back and kept it off the road.

Apart from his off-screen romance with co-star Hunter Schafer, Fike has largely kept a low profile since wrapping up his acting debut. His only musical release of the year so far has been “Elliot’s Song,” his duet with Zendaya for the Euphoria season two soundtrack, which received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Dominic Fike 2022 Tour Dates

Nov. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

Nov. 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Nov. 16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov. 17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

Nov. 19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Nov. 23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

Nov. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov. 26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

Dec. 2 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

Dec. 3 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

Dec. 5 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

Dec. 6 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Dec. 9 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Dec. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

Dec. 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec. 13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

Dec. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Dec. 16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre