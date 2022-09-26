Dominic Fike Announces ‘Out of Order’ North American Tour
Dominic Fike has lined up a slate of 24 live shows scheduled for this winter as part of his Out of Order tour. The collection of appearances will mark the singer’s first time back on the road since expanding his audience during his stint as Elliot on the HBO Max drama series Euphoria, barring a few college campus performances.
The Out of Order tour will kick off in Seattle, Washington, on Nov. 6 and stretch into the following month, wrapping on Dec. 16 in Tempe, Arizona. Fike will make stops in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, New York, Montreal, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and more.
General sale for the Out of Order tour begins Friday, Sept. 30.
The tour also marks the musician’s first since the release of his debut studio album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, which arrived in 2020 amid lockdowns and protests that pushed its release date back and kept it off the road.
Apart from his off-screen romance with co-star Hunter Schafer, Fike has largely kept a low profile since wrapping up his acting debut. His only musical release of the year so far has been “Elliot’s Song,” his duet with Zendaya for the Euphoria season two soundtrack, which received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.
Dominic Fike 2022 Tour Dates
Nov. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*
Nov. 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Nov. 16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Nov. 17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
Nov. 19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Nov. 21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Nov. 23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
Nov. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Nov. 26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Nov. 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*
Dec. 2 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5*
Dec. 3 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
Dec. 5 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
Dec. 6 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Dec. 9 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Dec. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
Dec. 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
Dec. 13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*
Dec. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Dec. 16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
