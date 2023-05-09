Dolly Parton’s ‘Rockstar’ Has a Feature by Literally Every Rock Star
It’s probably safe to say that Dolly Parton will be the only artist this year (and possibly ever) whose new album will include features by Lizzo, Rob Halford, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Nicks. The dual Country Music and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member’s long-awaited rock project Rockstar will bow Nov. 17 and includes more than 40 guests across its 30 tracks.
Largely a covers project, Rockstar includes Parton’s versions of 21 classics along with nine originals. The tracklist announced on Tuesday shows that she reprises many songs with their original performers, like “Baby, I Love Your Way” with Peter Frampton, “Open Arms” with Journey’s Steve Perry, “Heart of Glass” with Blondie’s Debbie Harry, and “Wrecking Ball” with Miley Cyrus. Occasionally, she gets stars to stand in for other rockers, as in Pink and Brandi Carlile hopping on the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and Lizzo (plus her trusty Sasha Flute) joining up for Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”
Other guests on the project include Sting, Chris Stapleton, Elton John, Simon Le Bon, John Fogerty, Kid Rock, and Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Star on a version of “Let It Be.” Rockstar will conclude with a version of “Free Bird” featuring the voice of the late Ronnie Van Zant as well as other Lynyrd Skynyrd members Gary Rossington (who died in March) and Artimus Pyle.
“I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure,” Parton said in a statement. “I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”
Parton will premiere the album’s first single, the original song “World on Fire,” on Thursday at the ACM Awards, which she is co-hosting with Garth Brooks.
Rockstar track list:
- “Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)
- “World on Fire”
- “Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)
- “Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)
- “Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
- “Long As I Can See the Light” (feat. John Fogerty)
- “Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)
- “I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
- “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
- “Purple Rain”
- “Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)
- “I Hate Myself for Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
- “Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)
- “Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)
- “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)
- “Keep on Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)
- “Heart of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)
- “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (feat. Elton John)
- “Tried to Rock and Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)
- “Stairway to Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)
- “We Are the Champions”
- “Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
- “My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)
- “What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)
- “You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)
- “Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)
- “Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)
- “I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest the Jordanaires)
- “Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)
- “Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)