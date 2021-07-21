Watch Dolly Parton Recreate Her 1978 ‘Playboy’ Cover

Dolly Parton is celebrating hot girl summer by dressing up as a Playboy Bunny to reimagine her iconic magazine cover from 1978. The singer shared a video on Twitter in honor of her husband’s birthday, noting that she always wanted to pose for Playboy a second time.

“Today is July 20,” Parton explains in the video. “It’s my husband Carl’s birthday and you’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this. Remember some time back I said I was going to pose for Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years — and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

“I did a little photoshoot in this little outfit and I had a cover made of the new Dolly,” the singer continues. “The first one, remember this? I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I’m string cheese now. But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese… I hope.”

Parton’s Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute special debuted on Netflix in April. Taped just before the Grammy Awards in February 2019, the concert features artists like Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, and Miley Cyrus — Parton’s goddaughter — paying musical tribute to the country songwriter.

Earlier this year, Parton released a video showing her receiving her Covid-19 vaccination and encouraging others to get theirs. “I’m old enough to get it, and I’m smart enough to get it. I’m very happy that I’m going to get my Moderna shot today, and I wanted to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it too,” she said.