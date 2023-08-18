Dolly Parton Teams Up With Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for ‘Let It Be’ Cover

Dolly Parton has shared a new cover of the Beatles’ “Let It Be,” which features Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, and Peter Frampton. The piano-led rendition is a showcase for Parton’s powerhouse vocals, with McCartney, who wrote the song, joining in on the chorus.

“Let It Be” is the latest track to emerge from Parton’s long-awaited rock project Rockstar, out Nov. 17. Largely a covers project, Rockstar includes Parton’s versions of 21 classics along with nine originals. It includes more than 40 guests across its 30 tracks.

As with “Let It Be,” the LP will feature Parton reprising many songs with their original performers, like “Baby, I Love Your Way” with Peter Frampton, “Open Arms” with Journey’s Steve Perry, “Heart of Glass” with Blondie’s Debbie Harry, and “Wrecking Ball” with Miley Cyrus.

“I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure,” Parton said in a statement. “I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Last month, Parton shared her rendition of the Queen classics “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” as a reminder that the Paris Olympics 2024 were exactly one year away.

Parton will also be part of forthcoming album A Tribute to the Judds, due out Oct. 27. The LP honors Naomi Judd and her daughter Wynonna following Naomi’s death last year, with special guests singing songs made famous by the pair.