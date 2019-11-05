‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ Spins Country Star’s Songs Into Stories

Netflix has released the trailer for Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, an upcoming eight-part series that will pair songs by the country music star with episodic stories. The limited anthology series — produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. — premieres November 22nd exclusively on the streaming platform.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings stars Kathleen Turner, Delta Burke, Gerald McRaney, Ginnifer Goodwin, Julianne Hough, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Timothy Busfield and Melissa Leo across its eight episodes, with Parton herself making cameo appearances in several of them. Four of the episodes (“If I Had Wings,” “Jolene,” “Down From Dover” and “Two Doors Down”) will be based on some of Parton’s classic hits, while the other half (“These Old Bones,” “JJ Sneed,” “Cracker Jack” and “Sugar Hill”) will feature original songs and stories. Based on the trailer, the episodes also appear to take place across different time periods, from the Old West to Seventies Nashville to a contemporary dive bar.

The series is helmed by Patrick Sean Smith (Supernatural) and executive produced by Parton, Smith and Sam Haskell.