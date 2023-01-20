Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Harry Release New Song ‘Gonna Be You’

As promised, Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry have released their all-star collaboration “Gonna Be You,” from the film 80 for Brady.

The Diane Warren-penned track manages to pack all five powerhouse vocalists into a three-minute uptempo singalong. The song features in the new film starring four similarly all-star actresses (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno) as Tom Brady superfans who venture to see the quarterback play in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

"When I wrote 'Gonna Be You' for 80 for Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women's deep friendship. Since '80' was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the '80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!!," Warren previously said in a statement.

“Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

80 for Brady comes out Feb. 3. Parton — who celebrated her 77th birthday this week with the new song “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There” — has even major collaborations on the horizon after revealing that Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Pink and more will appear on her upcoming “rock” album.