Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Doja leads a female-heavy top five on this week’s chart.

doja cat

David LaChapelle*

It may seem like just yesterday that Doja Cat’s sophomore album Hot Pink launched the LA rapper to stardom, but fans are already anxiously awaiting its follow-up. 

Planet Her, Doja’s third studio album that is set for release on Friday, leads the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of June 11th through June 17th. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Polo G and Rod Wave have also led.

The album leads a pretty female-heavy top five, as H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind (Apple Music Edition) takes second, followed by Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Clairo’s Sling. Gucci Mane’s Ice Daddy rounds out the top five. 

Other notable entries on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart include Angel and Airwaves’ Lifeforms, KSI’s All Over the Place and Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits. See the full chart below.

Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, June 11th through June 17th 

  1. Doja Cat, Planet Her (6/25/21) NEW
  2. H.E.R., Back of My Mind (Apple Music Edition) (6/18/21) NEW
  3. Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/21) +1
  4. Clairo, Sling (7/16/21) NEW
  5. Gucci Mane, Ice Daddy (6/18/21) +7 
  6. John Mayer, Sob Rock (7/16/21) -3 
  7. Mone Kamishiraishi, Anouta-1- (6/23/21) NEW
  8. Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa (6/25/21) NEW
  9. Lorna Shore, …And I Return To Nothingness – EP (8/13/21) NEW
  10. Snoh Aalegra, Temporary Highs in the Violent Skies (7/9/21) -1 
  11. Generations from Exile Tribe, Up & Down (7/14/21) NEW 
  12. Angels & Airwaves, Lifeforms (9/24/21) NEW 
  13. Chris Young, Famous Friends (8/6/21) NEW
  14. Koba LaD, Cartel : volume 1 (6/18/21) NEW
  15. Leon Bridges, Gold-Diggers Sound (7/23/21) +1 
  16. Anarchy, Noise Cancel (6/18/21) NEW 
  17. IDK, USee4Yourself (7/9/21) NEW
  18. KSI, All Over The Place (7/16/21) NEW
  19. Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits (6/25/21) NEW
  20. James Arthur, It’ll All Make Sense In The End (10/8/21) NEW 
  21. Tones And I, Welcome to the Madhouse (7/16/21) NEW 
  22. Juicy J, The Hustle Still Continues (6/25/21) NEW 
  23. Bleachers, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (7/30/21)  -2
  24. Jxdn, Tell Me About Tomorrow (7/2/21)  -16
  25. Lady A, What A Song Can Do (Chapter One) (6/25/21) NEW 

