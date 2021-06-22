Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

It may seem like just yesterday that Doja Cat’s sophomore album Hot Pink launched the LA rapper to stardom, but fans are already anxiously awaiting its follow-up.

Planet Her, Doja’s third studio album that is set for release on Friday, leads the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of June 11th through June 17th. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Polo G and Rod Wave have also led.

The album leads a pretty female-heavy top five, as H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind (Apple Music Edition) takes second, followed by Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Clairo’s Sling. Gucci Mane’s Ice Daddy rounds out the top five.

Other notable entries on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart include Angel and Airwaves’ Lifeforms, KSI’s All Over the Place and Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits. See the full chart below.

Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, June 11th through June 17th