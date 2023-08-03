×
Doja Cat to Showcase New Singles as Featured Artist at Victoria’s Secret Event

Lingerie company's The Tour '23 premieres Sept. 26 on Prime Video
doja cat victoria's secret
Doja Cat SOFIA MALAMUTE

Doja Cat will showcase her new music — and, presumably, lingerie — as the featured artist in Victoria’s Secret’s upcoming fashion event The Tour ’23.

Premiering Sept. 26 on Prime Video, The Tour ’23 is described as a feature-length film that’s part documentary, part-fashion event, complete with a Doja Cat concert.

According to Victoria’s Secret, the singer will perform two of her recent singles: So far, Doja has only dropped “Attention” in 2023, but another new track, “Paint the Town Red,” is arriving tonight.

“I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before,” Doja Cat told Harper’s Bazaar of the VS performance.

“Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look.”

The Victoria’s Secret gig arrives following an eventful few weeks for Doja Cat where the singer went to war with her own Kittenz fanbase while her boyfriend was accused of emotionally abusing his employees.

