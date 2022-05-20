Doja Cat Shared All the Grisly Details of Her Tonsil Infection and Surgery: ‘Hurt a Lot But I’m Okay’

Doja Cat was forced to undergo surgery due to a recent tonsil infection. In a Twitter thread Thursday night, the pop star revealed the procedure — and, in characteristic fashion, did not skimp on the nitty-gritty details.

“Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil,” Doja Cat said. “I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is fucked so I might have some bad news for y’all coming soon.” She went on to say that the infection had popped up before the Billboard Music Awards this past weekend, and while she was taking antibiotics, she admitted she absentmindedly spent the day vaping and drinking wine, which led to a “nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today.”

Based on Doja Cat’s description of the procedure, it does not sound like she got a tonsillectomy, though she did say she plans on getting her tonsils “removed for sure very soon.” For those interested in what exactly the doctor did to Doja’s tonsils, well… the squeamish may want to skip down a couple of paragraphs.

“He poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. I cried and it hurt a lot but I’m ok.” (After a fan quipped they could’ve done without the details, Doja Cat happily elaborated, though definitely with some creative license.)

It’s unclear whether Doja Cat’s procedure will force her to miss any upcoming tour dates. The most immediate concern would be her set at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, this weekend, but after that, she doesn’t have any shows scheduled until a run of European festivals in June (she’ll join the Weeknd on his North American tour starting July 8 in Toronto).

For now, at least, Doja Cat said she would do her best to stop vaping so that she could protect her throat. “I’m addicted but I’m not weak,” she said. “I was literally staring at my vape today that normally I’d hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I’m a try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn’t need it at all by then.”