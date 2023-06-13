Doja Cat (FKA Emcee Flapchunks the 3rd) Teases New Single

One month after negging her fans and ridiculing her own music, Doja Cat appears ready to release a new track this Friday, June 16.

On Twitter, the pop star shared what appeared to be some blood-splattered single art, along with a date (“6.16.23”) and a drop of blood emoji. A title hasn’t been officially announced, but the accidental release of a pre-save link suggests the song will be called, “Attention.”

Doja’s use of the drop of blood emoji in the announcement may offer some clues about the song buried in some of her other recent tweets. On May 24, she paired the emoji with the missive, “scarlet was here.” On June 9, she used it again, writing, “scarlet’s watching,” and then this past Monday, June 11, she wrote, “let myself heal, scar finally sealed.”

“Attention” will mark Doja Cat’s first proper solo release of the year, and just her second musical offering after appearing on SZA’s “Kill Bill” remix. Last year, Doja Cat stayed busy with an assortment of collaborations, like “Freaky Deaky” with Tyga, as well as a contribution to the Elvis soundtrack. Her most recent album, the massive Planet Her, arrived in 2021.

The ostensible start of a new Doja Cat era will launch not long after the artist (hilariously, some might argue) spent some time scorching and salting the earth of her career so far. In a characteristically wild Twitter spree last month, Doja called Planet Her and her 2019 breakthrough Hot Pink “cash-grabs” and told her fans they “fell for it.”

She added: "now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop." (Around the same time she also joked that she was changing her stage name to "Emcee Flapchunks the 3rd.")

Even before all that, in April, Doja was making similar remarks, teasing songs with titles like “Wet Vagina,” and insisting she’ll release “no more pop,” while calling her rap verses “mid and corny.” She also said her next album would be a “rock/spoken word” record titled Moist Holes.

Guess we’ll all finally find out just how serious she was!