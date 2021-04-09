Doja Cat, SZA Play Intergalactic Game With Astronaut in ‘Kiss Me More’ Video

Doja Cat and SZA have released a new collaborative single, “Kiss Me More,” alongside its sassy accompanying video. The groovy, disco-inflected jam is in the same vein as Doja Cat’s mega-hit “Say So,” with separate verses sung by both Doja Cat and SZA and a rap verse by Doja Cat. The song will appear on Doja Cat’s third album, Planet Her. The follow-up to 2019’s Hot Pink, Planet Her will arrive this summer.

In the Warren Fu-directed clip, an Earthling astronaut portrayed by Grey’s Anatomy actor Alex Landi crash lands in another galaxy where Doja Cat and SZA reside. The pair rendezvous with the astronaut, but the encounter is not as it seems to appear by the video’s cheeky conclusion.

“Can you kiss me more?/We’re so young, boy/We ain’t got nothing to lose,” Doja Cat and SZA sing on the flirtatious chorus. “It’s just principle/Baby hold me ’cause I like the way you move.”

Doja Cat previously released the music video for her Hot Pink track “Streets” last month. She also recently appeared on two remixes: Saweetie’s “Best Friend” with Stefflon Don, and Ariana Grande’s “34+35” with Megan Thee Stallion. In October, she teamed up with Bebe Rexha for the song “Baby, I’m Jealous.” The singer and rapper was nominated for three Grammy Awards at the 2021 ceremony, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year for “Say So,” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Say So.” She also performed a laser-packed, remix version of “Say So” at the event.

SZA released the single “Good Days” in December 2020. Her debut album Ctrl came out in 2017.