Doja Cat Stuck With ‘Christmas’ Display Name on Twitter Until Elon Musk Fixes Kinks in Verification Update

All Doja Cat wants for Christmas this year is to be able to change her display. The musician updated her account name to “Christmas” before coming privy to Elon Musk’s nonsensical new verification rules that ban verified accounts from making changes to their display that might suggest their intention to impersonate another user. Now, Doja is stuck.

“Why can’t I change my name on here,” Doja Cat asked on Twitter, adding: “How do I change it also fuck you Elon.”

But she quickly realized she might have to be a tiny bit nicer in her approach to appeal to the new ruler of Twitter. She followed up the two previous tweets with a genuine plea to be freed from the fate of celebrating the holidays for the rest of Twitter eternity. “I don’t wanna be christmas forever,” she tweeted. “@elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake.”

i don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake — christmas (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

Doja Cat shared a six-second audio clip of herself deeply sighing before tearing into the logic-lacking approach of paying to be verified. And Doja isn’t alone in her frustration — the new Twitter Blue, which allows any user to receive a blue checkmark if they pay $8 per month, has already become a huge point of contention as misinformation dissipates across the platform in the single days since it was implemented.

“You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is,” Doja Cat said in a separate voice recording. “You’re paying $8 a month to come on here and say shit like ‘byeee.’ Um, you’re coming on here for $8 a month to post porn and then get into an argument. I think I can stop there. Ok, cool. Bye.”

The billionaire — who is clearly still figuring out the kinks to his updated verification guidelines — eventually responded to the superstar performer: “Working on it!”

He added: “Pretty funny though.”