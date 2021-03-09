Doja Cat Plays a Man-Catching Spider in ‘Streets’ Music Video

Doja Cat has released the sultry — and scary — new music video for her viral single “Streets,” originally featured on her 2019 album Hot Pink.

In the horror-fantasy clip, directed by Christian Breslauer, a taxi driver stares out at a mannequin while Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” plays in the background. As the song transitions into “Streets,” the mannequin transforms into Doja playing a red-light dancer shown in silhouette — an homage to the viral silhouette challenge on TikTok that has been built around the song.

Doja then seduces the taxi driver, dancing with him before trapping him in a giant, literal spider web. In another fantasy sequence, she snuggles up on a couch with a male mannequin before the entire room is set on fire. In the end, the entire video is revealed to be a figment of the taxi driver’s imagination while Doja is sitting as a passenger in his cab.

Doja Cat is nominated for three Grammy Awards this year, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year for “Say So,” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Say So.” She’ll be performing at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday, March 14th.

Along with “Streets,” Doja recently appeared on two remixes: Saweetie’s “Best Friend” with Stefflon Don, and Ariana Grande’s “34+35” with Megan Thee Stallion. In October, she teamed up with Bebe Rexha for the song “Baby, I’m Jealous.”