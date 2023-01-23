‘Doja’s Inferno’: Doja Cat Goes Full Glam at Schiaparelli Show With 30,000 Swarovski Crystals

Doja Cat’s Planet Her era has been on autopilot since the musician last leaned into actively promoting singles from the hit-filled record, but her recent ventures into fashion have had an otherworldly presence on their own. Ahead of the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris, Doja Cat spent nearly five hours having 30,000 ruby red Swarovski crystals applied all over her body by hand.

Stepping into the show, the singer was unrecognizable only to those who haven’t yet made themselves familiar with the boost of creative freedom her completely shaved head has provided for her since she chopped it all off last year. The flat surface functioned as a type of canvas for makeup artist Pat McGrath who helmed the look that stole the show from the front row.

“Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous Doja Cat and the amazing Daniel Roseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture collection,” McGrath wrote on Instagram. “Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”

The show inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno, the Schiaparelli collection combined the movement of physical bodies with the stationary standing of inanimate objects to create what McGrath described as “a mesmerizing canvas of radiant, multi-dimensional, and luminous beauties. Evocative of sublime sculptures; a true feast for the eyes.”

When Doja Cat shaved her head last year, her eyebrows went, too. “I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange,” the rapper told Dazed just after the transformation. “I felt beautiful when I had long hair. I definitely felt like a hot girl then, but I always do. There’s something so exhilarating about change; [it] showed me a different side of myself. I feel so new, fresh, and sexy.”