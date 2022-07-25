Doja Cat Becomes Post Malone’s Muse in Artsy ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ Video

Post Malone is in his Vincent Van Gogh era – and what’s an artist without his muse? In the music video for his latest single, “I Like You (A Happier Song),” the track’s collaborator Doja Cat fills the role, sparking inspiration in an endless field while strategically placed clusters of flowers cover her body.

Directed by child., the video stars Malone as a painter who works out of an airy studio wallpapered with Van Gogh’s Almond Blossom. Covered in paint, he’s hard at work on his mission to complete multiple pieces. But the pair of performers aren’t alone in their flourishing landscape. Pairs of lovers roam throughout the field as they are caught in various forms of embrace.

“Let’s move forward with passion, with desire, and love,” a woman insists in french during a voiceover at the conclusion of the video.

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” is the third single to arrive from Malone’s recently shared fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. Doja Cat appeared on the record alongside a slate of collaborators that included Gunna, Fleet Foxes, the Kid Laroi, the Weeknd, and Roddy Ricch, who will join Posty on the forthcoming Twelve Carat Toothache tour.

The bright, outdoorsy music video calls back to Malone’s dream future, and one he’s already begun putting into motion with a move to a massive mountainside home in Utah – disconnected from the ebb and flow of big-city living and tapped into life with his fiancée and newborn daughter.

“I’ve made music for years and years, and down the line, I just want to relax and enjoy the simple things,” Malone told Billboard earlier this year. “Be like a kid again. Have no responsibilities, and everything is handled: your kids, your family, everybody is set and doesn’t need to worry, so you can just play games and play in the tall grass.”