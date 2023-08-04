Doja Cat Gets Diabolical in New Video for ‘Paint the Town Red’

Doja Cat has released the music video for her latest song, “Paint the Town Red,” the follow up to her scorching rap single “Attention.”

The surreal visual sees the artist plucking out her eyeball as the audience watches it fall into the depths of hell. From there, Doja proceeds to literally cozy up with death, sway with the devil, toss chunks of bloody meat, and ride a gigantic green creature through the sky.

The new track was produced by Earl On The Beat and samples Dionne Warwick’s 1964 hit song “Walk on By.” For her new track’s chorus, Doja raps, “Bitch, I said what I said/I’d rather be famous instead/I let all that get to my head/I don’t care, I paint the town red.”

Doja leaked the song herself in a recent Instagram Live broadcast, in which she spent the duration of the song painting a white canvas deep red. She also teased the track on Twitter with a short clip of the chorus as red paint splattered around the screen, and the camera pulled out to reveal the song title written in bloody finger painting.

The rapper is slated to appear during Victoria’s Secret’s Prime Video broadcast, The Tour ’23, on Sept. 26. She’s expected to perform new material, so it’s possible that Doja will include “Paint the Town Red” as well as her other recently released song, “Attention.” “I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of the gig.

After the VS appearance, Doja will be hitting the road for a fall tour, which will bring her from San Francisco to Chicago between Halloween and Dec. 13. Doechii and Ice Spice will appear at select dates.