Doja Cat Enlists Nicki Minaj for Sassy New ‘Say So’ Remix

Doja Cat has enlisted Nicki Minaj for a new remix of her chart-climbing song, “Say So.” The original version appears on Doja Cat’s sophomore album, 2019’s Hot Pink.

The new spin on the retro-grooving pop song features Minaj taking on a verse and also closing out the remix, which wraps around Doja Cat’s original hook and rap verse. “Every time I take a break, the game be so boring/Pretty like Naomi, Cassie, plus Lauryn,” Minaj raps on her verse. “They don’t understand the back talk, I’m foreign/When they think they top the queen, they start fallin’.”

While Doja Cat’s “Say So” officially came out last year, the single got a major boost after going viral on TikTok, making the transition from app to the radio airwaves and a rise on the charts this year. She also released the colorful video to the club-ready “Boss Bitch,” her breakout contribution to the soundtrack of the Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey.

Meanwhile, Minaj released her first single of 2020, “Yikes,” in February, which debuted at Number Six on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. In January, the rapper teamed with Meghan Trainor for “Nice to Meet Ya.”