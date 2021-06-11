Doja Cat Blasts Back to the Future in New ‘Need to Know’ Video

Doja Cat has released a new song and video, “Need to Know,” from her upcoming album, Planet Her, out June 25th.

“Need to Know” boasts a crisp beat of booming bass hits, sharp drums, and atmospheric synths over which Doja Cat spits a pair of verses that lean into delightfully lurid punchlines (“Sorry if I gave a random erection/Prolly thinking I’m a telekinetic”). The track also arrives with a futuristic music video that finds Doja Cat donning full alien gear and enjoying a night on the town in a space-age club.

“Need to Know” marks the second offering from Planet Her, following “Kiss Me More,” her collaboration with SZA, which arrived in April. The new album follows Doja Cat’s 2019 album, Hot Pink — which featured the hit “Say So” — and it will include a handful of guests including Young Thug, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, and J.I.D.

As she prepped Planet Her, Doja cat appeared on a handful of remixes earlier this year. First, she teamed up with Saweetie and Stefflon Don for “Best Friend,” while later Grande tapped her and Megan Thee Stallion for a new version of “34+35.”