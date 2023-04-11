Doja Cat Lost Her Twitter Verification and Does Not Care

’s conspicuously slow but steady removal of verification badges from legacy accounts not interested in forking over $8 for Twitter Blue has finally come for Doja Cat — not that she’s bothered about it.

The change apparently happened late Monday night. After a fan replied to one of her tweets, “no blue tick? it’s over,” Doja Cat promptly responded: “Only fans have blue ticks.” She elaborated in a follow-up quote-tweet that really got to the heart of the pathetic attention-seeking whininess that’s always kinda defined Twitter, but even more so in the Elon Musk-era.

“Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

Absolutely ruthless. Beautiful stuff. Not quite as funny as LeBron James admitting he’s too cheap to fork over the money, but we still love to see it.

Doja Cat does, of course, have extra reason to loathe Twitter and its new verification policy. Late last year, the pop star changed her account name to “Christmas,” only for Musk to implement a rule banning verified accounts from making changes to their display names to keep them from impersonating other users. That meant Doja’s display name was stuck for a while as “Christmas.”

“Why can’t I change my name on here,” Doja Cat asked on Twitter at the time, adding: “How do I change it also fuck you Elon.”

She also sent out a voice recording roasting those willing to fork over the $8 for , saying, “You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is. You’re paying $8 a month to come on here and say shit like ‘byeee.’ Um, you’re coming on here for $8 a month to post porn and then get into an argument. I think I can stop there. Ok, cool. Bye.”