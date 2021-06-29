Doja Cat Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart Again With ‘Planet Her’

Doja Cat’s third studio album Planet Her tops the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for a second straight week, as Lorde makes a strong opening at Number Two with her third album, Solar Power.
Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave and Olivia Rodrigo have also led.
Other notable entries include Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost at Number Five, Pop Smoke’s self-titled posthumous album (Number Six) and Mariah the Scientist’s Ry Ry World (Number Seven).
Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, June 18th through June 24th
- Doja Cat, Planet Her (6/25/2021)
- Lorde, Solar Power (8/20/2021) NEW!
- Snoh Aalegra, Temporary Highs In the Violet Skies (7/9/2021) +7
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/2021) -1
- Tyler, The Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost (6/25/2021) NEW!
- Mariah the Scientist, Ry Ry World (7/9/2021) NEW!
- Pop Smoke, Pop Smoke (7/16/2021) NEW!
- Metallica & Various Artists, The Metallica Blacklist (9/10/2021) NEW!
- Jul, Demain ça ira (6/25/2021) NEW!
- Bullet for My Valentine, Bullet For My Valentine (10/22/2021) NEW!
- KSI, All Over The Place (7/16/2021) +7
- John Mayer, Sob Rock (7/16/2021) -6
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa (6/25/2021) -5
- Mone Kamishiraishi, Anouta-1- (6/23/2021) -7
- Leon Bridges, Gold-Diggers Sound (7/23/2021)
- ANARCHY, Presence (with 3exes) (6/23/2021) NEW!
- Ski Mask the Slump God, Sin City The Mixtape (6/25/2021) NEW!
- Still Woozy, If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is (8/13/2021) NEW!
- Егор Крид, Pussy Boy (7/15/2021) NEW!
- Gen Hoshino, Fushigi/Create – EP (6/23/2021) NEW!
- Jah Khalib, Desert Eagle (7/8/2021) NEW!
- Fenix Flexin, Fenix Flexin Vol. 1 (7/1/2021) NEW!
- Lil Jairmy, Gas God (7/2/2021) NEW!
- Jxdn, Tell Me About Tomorrow (7/2/2021)
- Switchfoot, interrobang (8/20/2021) NEW!