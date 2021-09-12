Doja Cat Makes Like an Angel in Red for ‘Been Like This,’ ‘You Right’ at 2021 VMAs

Doja Cat took a timeout from hosting the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards to perform “Been Like This” and “You Right” at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Floating mid-air in the middle of a neon halo, Doja Cat sang her ethereal pop track “Been Like This” from her debut album Planet Her. The singer-rapper then came down to Earth to deliver her R&B collaboration with the Weeknd, “You Right.” The Weeknd didn’t make an appearance, though.

Doja Cat is up for five Moon Persons at the 2021 VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for her hit single “Kiss Me More” with SZA.

In addition to host and performer, Doja Cat also appeared as pitchman during the 2021 VMAs as the singer’s Grease-inspired Pepsi commercial debuted on television for the first time.

“I watched Grease a lot when I was little, and I always connected the most with ‘Bad Sandy,’” Doja Cat told Rolling Stone of the Hannah Lux Davis-directed ad, which features the Grease track “You’re the One That I Want.”

“The song was actually very hard vocally for me [to record],” she said. “There are a lot of chord changes in the song and it’s more complex than what you hear today but I was happy to be a part of something so musically considered.”