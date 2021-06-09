Doja Cat Enlists Ariana Grande, the Weeknd for New ‘Planet Her’ Album

Doja Cat has announced the tracklist and release date for her third studio album, Planet Her. Arriving on June 25th, the 14-song set features Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Young Thug, J.I.D, and SZA.

The follow-up to 2019’s Hot Pink includes Doja Cat’s previously released collaborative track with SZA, “Kiss Me More.” The song debuted in the Top 5 of Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs chart in April, and rose to Number Two in May.

Yesterday, the singer teased a futuristic video clip captioning it with LP song “Need to Know” on Instagram, suggesting the single’s visual will drop on Friday. Earlier in the year, Doja Cat appeared on two remixes: Saweetie’s “Best Friend” with Stefflon Don, and Ariana Grande’s “34+35” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Planet Her Tracklist

1. “Woman”

2. “Naked”

3. “Pay Day” featuring Young Thug

4. “Get Into It (Yuh)”

5. “Need to Know”

6. “I Don’t Do Drugs” featuring Ariana Grande

7. “Love to Dream”

8. “You Right” featuring the Weeknd

9. “Been Like This”

10. “Options” featuring J.I.D

11. “Ain’t Shit”

12. “Imagine”

13. “Alone”

14. “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA