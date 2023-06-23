Doja Cat Announces First-Ever Arena Tour Featuring Ice Spice and Doechii

The first-ever arena-level headlining tour from Doja Cat is heading to cities all across North America this fall. One week after the release of her statement-making comeback single “Attention,” the rapper has shared 24 tour dates scheduled to begin in October and wrap in mid-December with blazing newcomers Ice Spice and Doechii as supporting acts on select dates.

The Scarlet Tour, which shares a name with the bloody alter-ego Doja Cat introduced in the “Attention” music video, will kick off in San Francisco, fittingly on Halloween. The rap star will make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, and more before concluding the tour in Chicago on Dec. 13.

General sale for the tour is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. The public on-sale will include the sale of the remaining inventory from after the advance registration presale takes place. Registration for access to that sale is open now through Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. PST.

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour North American Dates

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

Nov. 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Nov. 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Nov. 30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

Dec. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

Dec. 4 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

Dec. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

Dec. 8 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

Dec. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

Dec. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

*with support from Doechii

# with support from Ice Spice