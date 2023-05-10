Dogstar, Featuring Keanu Reeves on Bass, Announce First Concert in Over 20 Years

Dogstar, the Nineties alt-rock band featuring Keanu Reeves on bass, has officially announced its live return following a two-decade-long hiatus.

For nearly a year, Reeves and his bandmates — drummer Robert Mailhouse (a fellow actor who notably appeared on Seinfeld) and guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose — have been sharing videos of the trio recording the long, long-awaited follow-up to their second album, 2000’s Happy Ending.

With that LP completed, Dogstar will return to the stage on May 27 at the BottleRock music festival in Napa Valley, California. The performance will feature new music from the band's forthcoming album.

The BottleRock gig marks Dogstar’s first show since Oct. 2002, the same year they broke up. However, after 20 years of dormancy, an official Instagram tied to Dogstar simply announced “We’re back” in July 2022. Since then — when Reeves wasn’t out Wick-ing — the trio have frequently uploaded updates from the studio, including revealing that they recorded using guitars once owned by Elliott Smith.

Dogstar have similarly teased a more extensive touring itinerary in support of their not-yet-announced new album — Reeves has no upcoming projects that require promotional obligations in the immediate future — so fans can expect to see Reeves at concert venues but not movie theaters this summer.