Doechii Delivers Electrifying Medley of ‘Persuasive,’ ‘Crazy’ on ‘Fallon’

Doechii performed her latest singles, “Persuasive” and “Crazy” on The Tonight Show Wednesday, marking the hotly tipped singer and rapper’s TV debut.

Backed by a live band, the Florida native displayed her chameleon-like qualities as she deftly moved between the laid-back R&B flow of “Persuasive” and the aggressive, scream-punctuated verses of “Crazy” — all while performing in an elaborate light-brown gown.

Doechii first gained attention when her 2020 single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” a semi-autobiographical track showcasing her rapid-fire rapping abilities and quirky visual style, went viral. She was soon signed by Top Dawg Entertainment, with “Persuasive” serving as her debut single for the label. It was followed by “Crazy,” which was accompanied by a graphic music video banned by YouTube embodying the track’s “un-contained power, creativity, and confidence,” according to the singer.

“I was never very personal. I made songs that I thought other people would enjoy and I avoided talking about myself or my experiences growing up because I didn’t really think it mattered. I didn’t think anybody would really care or relate,” Doechii told Rolling Stone last year. “That’s kind of become the whole core of my artistry. I have a belief that I am a mirror to people. I want to be able to be brave enough and trust God enough to say what it is that most people are afraid to say.”