Doechii Celebrates Wild Nights, Getting High on New Single ‘Persuasive’

After taking social media by storm in late 2020, Doechii is poised to make major moves this year with the release of her newest single, “Persuasive,” and announcing her recent signing to Top Dawg Entertainment.

“Hearing Doechii I knew immediately this woman is a star. Her talent is boundless, fluid and authentic,” said Moosa Tiffith, President of Top Dawg Entertainment, of the rapper and singer who has drawn comparisons to other hip-hop visionaries like Missy Elliot. “We are committed to following her limitless vision.”

“I found a family in TDE,” Doechii said. “They don’t simply follow trends — they create them. Focusing on the music and the art is where my head is at too. We have so much coming at you — and I don’t plan to sleep for a while.”

“Persuasive” is an ode to late nights and partying just a little too hard, with Doechii deploying her signature flow to pay homage to the joys of getting sloppy amongst friends. “If it’s weed on sight, then we all OK/Mood’s all right if we all getting paid,” she raps. “Socks on thigh and we all too high/Too be not OK, to be not on key.” The single follows two EPs — 2020’s Oh the Places You’ll Go and 2021’s BRA-LESS.

The 22-year-old Tampa, Fla. native became an internet darling when her 2020 single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” — an autobiographical epic that seamlessly blends maniacal, rapid-fire rhymes with smooth-talking braggadocio — went viral on TikTok and propelled Doechii into the spotlight.

“I was never very personal. I made songs that I thought other people would enjoy and I avoided talking about myself or my experiences growing up because I didn’t really think it mattered. I didn’t think anybody would really care or relate,” she told Rolling Stone last year. “That’s kind of become the whole core of my artistry. I have a belief that I am a mirror to people. I want to be able to be brave enough and trust God enough to say what it is that most people are afraid to say.”

“We recognized Doechii’s talent and boldness,” says Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. “We work with artists who have their own strong vision, and Doechii fit right in. She is capable of so many different styles, sounds, and personalities.”