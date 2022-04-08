Doechii Gets Naked With a Full Artillery of Guns in ‘Crazy’ Video

Don’t mess with Doechii’s creative vision. On Friday, she released the violent, dystopian music video for her song “Crazy,” where she — and a group of empowered women — dance, fight, and flaunt guns completely in the nude.

The C. Prinz-directed video opens, shockingly, with Doechii shooting another woman in the head. The video then transitions into what appears to be an empty warehouse as two women beat a car with a bat and Doechii drops her first verse.

“Y’all calling me crazy/When a bitch been ballin’ all day, like Brady/Long hair this wavy,” she raps. “And a bitch been shopping all day/No Macy’s.”

The militarized women engage in aggressive choreography before Doechii lights a cigarette and puts it out on her own arm. In another scene, Doechii is surrounded by large guns before the camera pans to a chaotic scene of the women fighting and a car burning.

“Crazy is about un-contained power, creativity, and confidence. People call you crazy when they fear you or they don’t understand you,” Doechii said in a release. “So when I use it in the song I’m reflecting that energy back on them to show them themselves.”

The visual’s director described the clip as a visual metaphor for “the hardships women go through in their ascension to power,” while asking viewers “to see the female form not in moments of sexuality but instead for what we all go through, what we survive through, and what we transcend.”

“Crazy” follows the rap star’s last single “Persuasive” earlier this year and “Wat U Sed” with Isaiah Rashad and Kal Banx. She drops her last album, Oh the Places You’ll Go, in 2020.

“I was never very personal. I made songs that I thought other people would enjoy and I avoided talking about myself or my experiences growing up because I didn’t really think it mattered. I didn’t think anybody would really care or relate,” she told Rolling Stone last year. “That’s kind of become the whole core of my artistry. I have a belief that I am a mirror to people.”