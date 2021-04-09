Missy Elliott, Eve, Ruff Ryders Co-Founder ‘Waah’ Dean Mourn DMX

Eve, Missy Elliott, and Ruff Ryders Entertainment co-founder Joaquin “Waah” Dean are among those who have shared tributes to DMX after the rapper died Friday, April 9th, one week after a heart attack.

Eve — who was part of the Ruff Ryders crew along with DMX that dominated rap toward the end of the Nineties — wrote on Instagram, “I know that you are in the place of peace you deserve. I will be forever grateful to have known you. You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of humor, talent, wisdom, and love, and most of all loyalty. This world has lost a real one but the heavens have gained an angel. May you rest.”

Waah Dean, who co-founded Ruff Ryders with his siblings Darin “Dee” Dean and Chivon Dean, posted a tribute on Instagram that read: “Forever my brother. May god bless you and take you into his paradise. You will always be my brother for life. Let’s celebrate the dog for all the work he put in here. My dog for life RR.”

Swizz Beatz, another Ruff Ryders member who produced some of DMX’s biggest hits, wrote on Instagram, “I’m truly beyond devastated !!!!!! But I’m so happy my brother is no longer in pain. I watched him take everyone’s pain and make it his own. I send my love and support to his entire family. My brother we will never let them forget your name and you will live forever F.A.M.E. Long live King DMX the great a.k.a. my brother 4 Life.”

On Twitter, Missy Elliott wrote, “Even though you had battles you touched so many through your music, and when you would pray so many people felt that! This is heavy for the hip-hop family but your legacy lives on and spirit. Continued Prayers for X family and friends for strength/healing.”

Other tributes came in from Ice T, who wrote, “Very very very few will ever do it like you homie,” as well as T.I., who said, “Rest in peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today.” Speaking to DMX’s influence, younger artists like Chance the Rapper, Noname, Slowthai, Vince Staples, and Open Mike Eagle all posted short tributes as well, with the latter writing, “Rest in peace DMX. Like I legitimately hope that his spirit is finally at rest.”

And in a testament to DMX’s wider cultural influence, LeBron James was among several prominent athletes to pay tribute to the rapper, as did actress Halle Berry, who wrote, “His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family.”

Two New York congressmen also paid tribute to DMX, Mondaire Jones, who represents the district where DMX lived toward the end of his life, and Jamaal Bowman, who represents the district where the rapper grew up. “DMX was a cultural icon who contributed so much to our music,” Jones said. “A resident of White Plains, I was proud that he lived in our congressional district. My heart breaks for his family and loved ones.”

“Rest in Peace to Mount Vernon’s own DMX,” Bowman wrote. “Your humanity, music, and spirit will forever be felt by the people you touched around the globe.”