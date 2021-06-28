 Swizz Beatz, Method Man Lead DMX Tribute at 2021 BET Awards: Watch - Rolling Stone
Swizz Beatz, Method Man, Busta Rhymes and More Honor DMX at 2021 BET Awards

Michael K. Williams, Griselda and the Lox also helped pay tribute to the late rapper

Jon Blistein

The 2021 BET Awards featured an all-star tribute to DMX featuring Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes and more.

The performance opened with Method Man doing an a cappella version of DMX’s major label debut single, 1998’s “Get at Me Dog.” Buffalo rap trio Griselda then took the stage, running through a bit of “Hood Blues” — their collaboration with DMX on his posthumous album, Exodus — and then belting the refrain from “Where the Hood At?”

Actor Michael K. Williams appeared next, channeling DMX fully as he spit “Slippin.” Then the stage opened up for a massive finale that included Swizz Beatz and the Lox leading a rendition of “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and Busta Rhymes barreling through “Up in Here.” The tribute closed poignantly with DMX himself, as a violinist took the stage and began playing underneath DMX’s 2001 spoken-word song, “DMX Prayer IV.”

Along with the DMX tribute, the 2021 BET Awards featured performances from Lil Nas, Cardi B and Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler the Creator and more.

In This Article: BET Awards, Busta Rhymes, DMX, Griselda, Method Man, Michael Kenneth Williams, Swizz Beatz

