Swizz Beatz, Method Man, Busta Rhymes and More Honor DMX at 2021 BET Awards

The 2021 BET Awards featured an all-star tribute to DMX featuring Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes and more.

The performance opened with Method Man doing an a cappella version of DMX’s major label debut single, 1998’s “Get at Me Dog.” Buffalo rap trio Griselda then took the stage, running through a bit of “Hood Blues” — their collaboration with DMX on his posthumous album, Exodus — and then belting the refrain from “Where the Hood At?”

Actor Michael K. Williams appeared next, channeling DMX fully as he spit “Slippin.” Then the stage opened up for a massive finale that included Swizz Beatz and the Lox leading a rendition of “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and Busta Rhymes barreling through “Up in Here.” The tribute closed poignantly with DMX himself, as a violinist took the stage and began playing underneath DMX’s 2001 spoken-word song, “DMX Prayer IV.”

Along with the DMX tribute, the 2021 BET Awards featured performances from Lil Nas, Cardi B and Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler the Creator and more.