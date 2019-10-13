DMX Returns to Rehab, Cancels Concerts

DMX has canceled his upcoming slate of concerts in order to return to rehab, the rapper announced Saturday.

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” DMX’s Instagram told fans. “He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

DMX was booked to perform Sunday at New York’s Rolling Loud festival, but when the festival unveiled today’s schedule this morning, the rapper was not listed on the itinerary. DMX also no-showed on his appearance Thursday at Def Jam’s 35th anniversary party in Brooklyn, with “personal reasons” cited for his absence, Page Six reported.

The rapper, who was released from prison on January 25th after serving a year behind bars on tax evasion charges and then embarked on a 20th anniversary tour celebrating his It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, has been candid about his struggles with drug addiction; in 2017, DMX canceled a series of gigs in order to reenter a rehabilitation facility.

“It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer,” DMX’s manager Pat Gallo said in a statement at the time. “We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.”