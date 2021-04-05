DMX: Prayer Vigil Set for Outside Hospital Where Rapper Remains on Life Support

A prayer vigil for DMX will take place outside White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, where the rapper remains on life support.

The vigil will take place Monday, April 5th, and will start at 5 p.m. ET. The Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation will host the vigil, while it was announced in a statement issued by DMX’s family.

The official vigil follows an impromptu gathering Sunday, April 4th, when members of the Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Club — which licensed its name from the label/hip-hop collective DMX was part of — arrived at White Plains Hospital to pay tribute to the rapper. A reporter for Fox News 5 shared footage from the scene, where fans mingled and played DMX’s music.

In their statement, also issued April 4th, DMX’s family said, “On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues. We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”

DMX was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. While there were initial reports that the heart attack was triggered by a drug overdose, neither the rapper’s family nor any of his reps have confirmed that (DMX has struggled with addiction in the past). As of April 4th, per The Associated Press, the rapper was still in a coma and breathing via a ventilator.