DMX Sets Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of ‘It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot’

DMX will mark the 20th anniversary of his landmark debut LP It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot with a 32-date tour.
The rapper, who was released from prison on January 25th after serving a year behind bars on tax evasion charges, will kick off the anniversary jaunt on March 8th in Oklahoma City. After two months on the road, the tour will conclude May 7th in Pittsburgh. Visit the tour’s website for ticket information.
It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, featuring the singles “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and “Get at Me Dog,” actually came out in May 1998, but DMX’s incarceration pushed the 20th anniversary celebration into 2019.
DMX Tour Dates
March 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Farmers Market
March 9 – Springfield, MO @ The Complex
March 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel
April 3 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
April 4 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
April 5 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
April 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
April 7 – Washington DC @ The Fillmore
April 9 – Charlotte, NC @ World
April 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
April 11 – Ybor City, FL @ Ritz
April 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
April 13 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
April 14 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
April 15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
April 17 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
April 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
April 19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
April 20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
April 21 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
April 23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
April 24 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
April 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
April 27 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
April 28 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
April 30 – Saget, IL @ Pop’s
May 1 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
May 2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
May 3 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
May 4 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
May 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Foxtail
