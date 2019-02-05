DMX Sets Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of ‘It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot’

DMX will mark the 20th anniversary of his landmark debut LP It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot with a 32-date tour.

The rapper, who was released from prison on January 25th after serving a year behind bars on tax evasion charges, will kick off the anniversary jaunt on March 8th in Oklahoma City. After two months on the road, the tour will conclude May 7th in Pittsburgh. Visit the tour’s website for ticket information.

It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, featuring the singles “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and “Get at Me Dog,” actually came out in May 1998, but DMX’s incarceration pushed the 20th anniversary celebration into 2019.

DMX Tour Dates

March 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Farmers Market

March 9 – Springfield, MO @ The Complex

March 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel

April 3 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 4 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

April 5 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

April 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

April 7 – Washington DC @ The Fillmore

April 9 – Charlotte, NC @ World

April 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

April 11 – Ybor City, FL @ Ritz

April 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 13 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

April 14 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

April 15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

April 17 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

April 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

April 19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

April 21 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

April 23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

April 24 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

April 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

April 27 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

April 28 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

April 30 – Saget, IL @ Pop’s

May 1 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

May 2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

May 3 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

May 4 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

May 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Foxtail