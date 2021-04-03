DMX Hospitalized in New York

DMX was taken to a New York hospital Friday night following a reported drug overdose. The rapper’s reps confirmed to Billboard that the rapper is currently hospitalized, but did not specify why or his current condition.

TMZ first reported Saturday that DMX was in “grave condition” — two sources said the rapper is in a “vegetative state” or has “some brain activity” — after a drug overdose triggered a heart attack. DMX was reportedly rushed to a White Plains, New York hospital late Friday night and placed in the critical care unit.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

The influential Yonkers rapper has long struggled with drug issues, most recently in October 2019, when DMX canceled a series of tour dates in order to return to a drug habilitation center.

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” DMX’s Instagram told fans at the time. “He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”