Hear Our New Podcast on DMX’s Timeless Music and Complex Life

The new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast celebrates the life and music of DMX, (born Earl Simmons) who died April 9th at age 50, a week after suffering a heart attack. Jeff Ihaza and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which runs through the hip-hop legend’s traumatic early years, his culture-dominating run of hits, his influence, and the personal problems that (unfairly) overshadowed DMX’s music. The episode also includes a revealing conversation between Vozick-Levinson and Ruff Ryders member Drag-On, who offers a glimpse of DMX as a friend and collaborator.

