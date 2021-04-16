Hear New DMX Song With Swizz Beatz and French Montana

A new song from Epix series Godfather of Harlem has arrived featuring late rapper DMX, Swizz Beatz and French Montana. The track, “Been to War,” drops only days after DMX died at age 50 after suffering a heart attack.

The song appears on the soundtrack to the second season of Godfather of Harlem, which premieres April 18th. The show stars Forest Whitaker as a real-life 1960s gangster named Bumpy Johnson, and the hard-hitting song sees DMX and French Montana trading verses about the gangster’s work alongside Beatz’s smoother vocals. The lyrics evoke the plot of new episodes, which involve drug smuggling.

Like with the first season, Beatz is responsible for curating the series’ soundtrack and the producer also tapped DMX last season. The pair, along with Rick Ross, dropped “Just In Case” in 2019 along with a video starring Whitaker and directed by DAPS.

DMX died on April 9th at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, after being admitted on April 2nd.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” his family said in a statement. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

Beatz paid tribute to DMX on Instagram after his passing, writing, “I’m truly beyond devastated !!!!!! But I’m so happy my brother is no longer in pain . I watched him take everyone’s pain and make it his own.”