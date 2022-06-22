‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Previews Djo Album With Psych-Pop Song ‘Change’

Djo, the solo project of Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, has dropped a new single, “Change.” The dynamic, psych-infused track will appear on Djo’s forthcoming sophomore album, Decide, out Sept. 16.

Decide marks Keery’s follow-up to Djo’s 2019 debut LP, Twenty Twenty. The album was created with musician and engineer Adam Thein throughout the pandemic, with the final recording taking place at Sound Factory in Los Angeles. Keery teased the album last week by unveiling a Djo hotline, allowing fans to dial (928)-8-DECIDE to hear a trippy 8-bit audio teaser.

Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on Stranger Things, previously played in Chicago psych-rock group Post Animal, which he formed during his college years at Chicagos’ DePaul University.

The actor and musician spoke with Rolling Stone about Djo in 2020 while appearing on The First Time. “I have been recording for fun, downloading music, for a really long time,” he said. “And it’s something that I always wanted to do. I had a bunch of songs that were done and ready and pretty mixed, and I had a friend, this guy named Adam Thein, and me and him took the songs over the finish line. Pretty fun.”

The second half of Stranger Things 4, the fourth season of the hit Netflix sci-fi show, will premiere July 1. The first part of the season has notably breathed new life into Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill,” which has topped the charts since being used in a key moment during the show.