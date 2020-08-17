DJ Tunez, Wizkid Reconnect for Dreamy New Song ‘Pami’

DJ Tunez reconnects with his longtime collaborator Wizkid on “Pami,” a gentle breeze of a single that also features Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay.

“Pami” starts hesitantly, as if the synth player can’t decide whether or not to commit to the track. The arrival of a light, rat-a-tat beat signals that this is, in fact, a song — a swaying, dream-like dance tune. The vocalists take turns crooning sweet nothings and loving entreaties while gleaming, pinprick guitar lines hang in the air and a lustrous horn section slides in and out of the mix.

The most head-over-heels lines come from Gold: “Somebody call the po-po/I want to report a murder case/Somebody call the po-po on my baby oh/One man down on the love highway.”

DJ Tunez was born in Brooklyn, where he began his career as a producer and the man behind the Blackout party series. He later joined Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment and reeled off a series of essential singles, including “Iskaba” with Wande Coal, “Get Up” with Sarz and Flash, and “Causing Trouble” with Oxlade.

One of DJ Tunez’s most regular collaborators has been Wizkid. In the last few years, the two men have worked together on “Turn Up,” “Gbese,” “Cover Me,” and “Cool Me Down.”